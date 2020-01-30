KENT CITY — Hesperia fell short of grabbing the Central State Activities Association Silver title Wednesday night, dropping a 54-24 decision to Kent City at the Eagles' quad. The Panthers did salvage a split by defeating Kelloggsville 56-21.

The Panthers won five matches in the Kent City dual, led by pin victories from Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, River Roberson and Mack Baird. Korbin Klaus and Johnny Majersky each scored decision wins. However, a pair of forfeits in Kent City's direction and the Eagles' strong depth proved too much for Hesperia.

Sturtevant-Roesly, Roberson, Baird and Majersky each won matches against Kelloggsville as well to earn 2-0 records for the evening.