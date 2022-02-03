Hesperia went 1-1 Wednesday at its home finale quad, defeating Ravenna 42-39 and losing to Lakeview 48-28 in Central State Activities Association Silver action.
The quad was the Panthers' annual Pink-Out, in which the Panthers wear pink singlets and raise money to fight breast cancer.
The Panthers, who will finish regular-season action 10-6 in duals, were unable to fill three weight classes Wednesday, which contributed to the loss to the Wildcats. Against Ravenna, the Panthers were able to pick up four forfeit victories and a pin by Skyler Stalbaum to storm back from a big early deficit for the win.
Hesperia had four wrestlers go 2-0 on the night, including Stalbaum, who pinned both his opponents. Deegan Klaus and Blake Sayer each had one pin on the way to a 2-0 record. River Roberson earned two forfeit wins.