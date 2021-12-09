Hesperia went 1-1 Wednesday at its season-opening quad meet, defeating Evart 54-24 and losing a thrilling match to Big Rapids 37-33.
The Big Rapids match came down to the final bout at 125 pounds, and the Cardinals' Dawson Kilpatrick was able to deliver the win to his team by pinning Isaac Eaves.
Still, it was a strong day for Hesperia, which was able to fill every weight class in the first matches of the year.
Four Panthers went 2-0: River Roberson, Blake Sayer, Brandon Quinn and Joris Fabian. Sayer and Roberson each won twice on the mat, once by pin, and Quinn and Fabian each took two forfeit wins. Skyler Stalbaum also earned a pin in his lone match.