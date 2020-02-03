FRUITPORT — Hesperia finished in sixth place Saturday at the Fruitport Legends Tournament, scoring 149 points, just two fewer than fifth-place Fruitport. Middleville took the title with 269 points.

The Panthers had three weight-class champions at the tournament. Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly won the 112-pound weight class, and River Roberson and Mack Baird earned the top spots at 130 and 135 respectively.

Sturtevant-Roesly only had to wrestle twice to take his title, winning a 9-2 decision over Saline's Brent Marvin in the finals after a semifinal technical fall. Roberson claimed two pin victories before edging Middleville's Kyron Zoet in the finals, 9-5. Baird went 3-0 and finished his day with two decisions, both by a 3-1 score; he beat Forest Hills Northern's Dalton Tant in the finals.

Korbin Klaus finished second for Hesperia at 140. Alex Sayer was fourth at 103, and Isaiah Gardner took fourth at 112.