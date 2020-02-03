FRUITPORT — Hesperia finished in sixth place Saturday at the Fruitport Legends Tournament, scoring 149 points, just two fewer than fifth-place Fruitport. Middleville took the title with 269 points.

The Panthers had three weight-class champions at the tournament. Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly won the 112-pound weight class, and River Roberson and Mack Baird earned the top spots at 130 and 135 respectively.

Sturtevant-Roesly only had to wrestle twice to take his title, winning a 9-2 decision over Saline's Brent Marvin in the finals after a semifinal technical fall. Roberson claimed two pin victories before edging Middleville's Kyron Zoet in the finals, 9-5. Baird went 3-0 and finished his day with two decisions, both by a 3-1 score; he beat Forest Hills Northern's Dalton Tant in the finals.

Korbin Klaus finished second for Hesperia at 140. Alex Sayer was fourth at 103, and Isaiah Gardner took fourth at 112.

Tags