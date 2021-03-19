RAVENNA — Hesperia lost to Ravenna Wednesday night in the district semifinal matchup at Ravenna, 45-36.
With the Bulldogs gaining 12 free points by way of forfeit, Hesperia had to come up big in the on-mat matchups to earn the win, but the Bulldogs delivered some big wins to knock Hesperia out. Ravenna went on to win the district.
The match began at 135 pounds, but the pivotal stretch came at 160, 171, and 189, where Ravenna recorded two victories by pin and a forfeit win. Those 18 points put Ravenna ahead 27-12, and the Panthers could never retake the lead.
All six Hesperia wins of the dual came by pin. Panther winners were Scott Quinn, Brandon Quinn, Tyler Billings, Stephen Priese, Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly and Mack Baird.