STANTON — Hesperia's wrestling team finished in first place among Central State Activities Association Silver squads Saturday at the league's wrestling meet at Central Montcalm, scoring 74.5 points to edge Lakeview by 2.5 and Kent City by 5.5.

The Panthers finished fourth overall, behind three CSAA Gold squads — league champ Chippewa Hills, Fremont, and Grant.

Three Hesperia wrestlers — Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, River Roberson and Mack Baird — were finalists at their weight classes. Sturtevant-Roesly and Baird earned first place, and Roberson finished second.

Sturtevant-Roesly won all three of his matches at 112 pounds, topping Grant's Kaiden Pascoe 11-2 in the title match. Baird was also 3-0 at 135, scoring a pair of pin victories before edging Grant's Brady Jacobs in a 3-1 battle in the finals. Baird holds the team's best record, at 30-3.

Roberson won two matches to reach the finals at 130 and battled Chippewa Hills' Carson Hayes in the finals before falling short, 4-1.

Korbin Klaus also placed for Hesperia, coming in fourth at 140 with a 2-2 record.