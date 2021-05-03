SCOTTVILLE — Hesperia and Hart both competed at Saturday's Larson's Ace Hardware tournament in Scottville, meeting in the consolation game.
In that game, Panthers' pitcher Allison Homfeld fired a five-inning no-hitter as Hesperia cruised to a 12-0 win. Homfeld didn't walk a batter, facing four over the minimum. She struck out three. On offense in the game, Keagan Hornsby got three hits, scored twice and drove in a run, and Emma Joppich blasted a three-run home run, plating four runs in all. Daelyn McKinnon had two hits and two RBI, and Homfeld also got two hits.
In the first game of the day, Hesperia lost 10-9 to Mason County Central. Joppich had a hit and three RBI, and Becci Castillo drew three walks, scored a run and drove in another. Emily Bayle had a hit and two walks, drove in a run and scored one.
Hart lost its opener to Ludington, 11-2. Skylar Smith paced the Pirates in that one with two hits. The Orioles scored six times in the first inning.