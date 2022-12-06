It wasn’t quite the performance most have come to expect from the Hart-Shelby rivalry when the two took the floor for girls basketball action on Friday. The Pirates easily coasted to a 60-16 victory in front of a home Tiger crowd.
Shelby head coach Sarah Wolting knew taking on Hart would be a challenge, calling the Pirates what surely most other teams would within the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division: “Our nightmare.”
“Hart is just bigger than we are and maybe just as quick,” Wolting said. “I’m not sure if we’ll find anyone else that matches up with my three guards quickness-wise like they (Hart) do and they’re longer than we are. They did a good job of making the guards put their heads down, which allowed them to trap us.”
The Pirates house a known commodity in sophomore forward Addi Hovey (18 points), but it was junior guard Abby Hicks (12 points) and Hart’s defense that really gave the Tigers fits. Hicks was constantly in Shelby’s passing lanes, intercepting passes and turning them into points the other way, either by her own hand or through an assist.
Hart head coach Travis Rosema knows how good Hicks is, something he’s surprised that other teams continue to overlook.
“People continue to underestimate Abby Hicks. She’s a great basketball player,” Rosema said. “Abby and four other girls spent the whole summer in the gym, but when they look at us they see Addi Hovey, Aspen Boutell and Mariana VanAgtmael who are all fantastic players. Don’t sleep on Abby Hicks.”
Hicks posted 17 points in last year’s 61-47 loss to Western Michigan Christian in the district tournament. That fact alone should provide enough context as to what her ceiling could be alongside an uber talented roster.
With Hicks, Hovey, VanAgtmael (13 points) and Boutell (7 points) playing their best basketball to start the season, offense isn’t in question. Rosema was more focused on how his team would perform against Shelby’s trio of speedy guards in Molli Schultz, Kendall Zaverl and Aubrey Klotz. To stop their lead guard Schultz, Rosema quickly turned to senior Savanna Owens.
“We knew coming in that they (Shelby) had a couple quick guards and I asked Savanna Owens – someone who didn’t have much of a role last year – to shut down Molli (Schultz),” Rosema said. “She (Owens) stepped up and did it and did a tremendous job. When she can guard the other team’s best player, it frees up the other four that I have returning. That’s a game changer.”
That defense, led by Owens, played a full-court press on the Tigers throughout, often finding ways to trap their opponent in the corner and force errant passes that resulted in turnovers.
The Pirates controlled the game’s tempo the entire way through, never surrendering the lead en-route to a blowout win in their first action within the WMC Rivers Division this year. Of course, Hart (2-0) is hoping this early season success can lead them to another conference title, something they achieved last year with a 14-0 record in league play.
“This builds a lot of confidence and we got the chance to get a lot of different girls in,” Rosema said. “It gives us confidence and shows us what we can do when we step up and play well.”
Shelby (1-1) will now have to fight to even their conference record after the loss to Hart, something that could be even more challenging after Schultz had to be carried off the court after suffering a right leg injury that saw her on crutches following the game.
That will likely mean even more minutes for Zaverl and Klotz, something that shouldn’t be a problem after Kendall put up 6 points and 9 rebounds against the Pirates.