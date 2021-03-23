CUSTER — It was a game of two halves on Tuesday night between Mason County Eastern and Pentwater in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal, as the Falcons used a strong second half to come away with a 48-38 win over the host Cardinals.
Even with a slow start to the game, Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas was encouraged by the way her team fought throughout.
“After the first quarter, I told the guys if that’s the worst quarter we have and we’re only down 11, we will be OK,” Wojtas said of an eight minutes that saw Pentwater trail 13-2. “We stepped it up and kept our scoring up every quarter after that.”
Pentwater’s offense awoke in the second quarter, quickly erasing the Cardinal lead with a 12-1 run to knot the game up at 14-all with 3:30 to play in the half. The game was tight most of the rest of the way, but the Falcons shot a perfect 10-of-10 from the line in the final quarter to ice the win.
Khole Hofmann led all scorers with 25 points along with 12 rebounds, while Plummer- Eisenlohr chipped in with 10.
PENTWATER (48) Werkema-Grondsma 2 2-2 7, Plummer-Eisenlohr 2 6-9 10, Hofmann 5 14-20 25, Stoneman 3 0-4 6. Totals 12 22-35 48.
MASON CO. EASTERN (38) C. Shoup 5 0-1 12, Stever 4 0-0 10, Crawford 2 1-2 6, Drake 1 2-6 4, E. Shoup 2 2-3 6. Totals 14 5-12 38.
Pentwater........ 2 14 16 18 — 48
M.C. Eastern....13 4 6 15 — 38
Three-point goals — Pentwater 2 (Werkema-Grondsma, Hofmann), Mason Co. Eastern 5 (C. Shoup 2, Stever 2, Crawford). Total fouls — Pentwater 14, Mason Co. Eastern 20. Fouled out — Drake.