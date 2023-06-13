BENONA TWP. — Four holes in one were recorded as well as an Eagle in recent weeks at Benona Shores Golf Course.
Dave Law scored a hole in one on the No. 6 hole with a 9-iron from 103 yards out on May 31.
John Jackoviak picked up a hole in one on the No. 9 hole with a 6-iron from 183 yards away on June 3.
Two holes in one were recorded on back-to-back days on the No. 10 hole with a distance of 206 yards. Scott Reed achieved the feat on June 3 with a 5-wood, and Derek Worth matched it on June 4 with a 5-iron.
An eagle was recorded on the No. 16 hole at a distance of 333 yards by Shawn Pranger. He used a driver and capped it with a putter.