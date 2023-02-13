Hart’s wrestling team continued to show their dominance on the mat on Wednesday, knocking off rival Shelby in the District tournament in front of a home Pirate crowd.

To start the evening, it was a waiting game for Hart as they patiently watched Shelby and Mason County Central (MCC) duke it out for the right to challenge the Pirates. For the Tigers, the beginning of their night seemed a bit bleak.

After falling in their first five matches of the evening – three by way of pinfall and two forfeited matches – Shelby was in a 30-0 scoring hole. That changed quickly when Sebastian Melchor (165 lb.) stepped on the mat. Melchor scored a pin, starting a string of victories for the Tigers.

Then, Alex Calixto (175 lbs.), Ivan Fessenden (190 lbs.), Travis Boughan (215 lbs.), Mike Overla (285 lbs.), Devon Exton (106 lbs.) and Nick Cano (113 lbs.) put together a string of wins of their own to even the score and push ahead 36-30. Cano, Overla, Fessenden all scored pins, with the rest coming from forfeits by the Spartans.

With two matches remaining and MCC scheduled to forfeit one, Shelby had all but secured their victory. Juan Brito (120 lbs.) lost his match by way of pin and the Tigers closed out the night with a win from Christian Wright (126 lbs.). That brought the final to 48-36 in favor of Shelby, advancing them to a familiar foe in Hart.

Any notion of a hotly contested dual quickly subsided as the Pirates slammed their foot on the gas from the get-go.

With seven-consecutive wins to start their night against Shelby, Hart rolled out to a big lead. Darice Mosley (157 lbs.), Alex Hicks (165 lbs.) and Zane Thomas (190 lbs.) were all responsible for pins in that stretch, with Chico Salgado (144 lbs.) and Manuel Vasquez (175 lbs.) winning by way of decision.

The Tigers were able to get themselves in the scoring column at the 215 lb. mark as Boughan scored a big pin over Adrian Tice. Boughan grabbed his second win, making him 2-0 on the night – only Cano would match that mark for the Tigers giving his team their only other win against the Pirates.

Winning five of their last six matches only confirmed what the early going had shown: the Pirates weren’t to be trifled with. Ivan Lara (285 lbs.), Emmanuel Ortega (113 lbs.), Halen Boos (120 lbs.) and Austin Martinez (126 lbs.) all won by way of pin. Trayce Tate (132 lbs.) had his arm raised above him in victory by the official in the dual’s final match, awarding Hart a 68-9 victory.

As has been the case for the majority of the season, the Pirates showcased their dominance. This time, they were able to walk away with another trophy to place on display in their high school cafeteria.