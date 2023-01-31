WALKERVILLE – Big shot after big shot fell for Walkerville early in boys basketball action on Friday, but a second half slump kept the Wildcats away from a homecoming victory, falling to Mason County Eastern (MCE) 64-53.

As has been the case for the Cardinals all year long, the offense relied heavily on the play of junior guard Clayton Shoup (43 points). Still, Walkerville blasted out of the gates on fire in the first quarter.

“Shoup killed us all night,” Walkerville head coach Lee Oomen said. “I don’t know what he had, 30 or 40 points but we just couldn’t stop him.”

Still, Angel Santillan-Lopez (12 points) and Zeontae De La Paz (10 points) were on a tear to start the game, battling back and forth with MCE to finish off the period knotted up at 16-16. De La Paz was active particularly down low, where he was able to be effective knocking down shots but also sending away plenty of others on defense.

The second quarter saw the emergence of Connor Shafer (13 points). The Wildcats’ junior guard exploded for 10 of his team’s 13 points in that period, boosting them to a narrow 29-26 lead heading into halftime.

“Defensively Zeontae is a great presence and he also did a great job offensively in the first half,” Oomen said. “He fell asleep in the second half, but that’s because they put Shoup on him and he’s a much better defender than what he was facing.”

De La Paz still managed to record five points in the third quarter, but it was players like Abdel Lopez, Collin Chase and Shafer that stepped up. Matching Shoup’s output continued for Walkerville, but they did lose their lead, heading into the final quarter trailing 46-43.

That’s when momentum shifted into MCE’s lap. Despite a four point swing from Chase to start the fourth, Walkerville found it difficult to keep pace. Part of the reason for that was missed opportunities at the free-throw line. The wildcats shot an abysmal 3/10 from that mark in the final eight minutes.

“We came out flat in the second half and could not make our shots,” Oomen said. “We missed seven or eight free throws in a row and probably left 15 points out there just from those misses.

“That’s the difference between winning a ballgame and losing a ballgame. We had to foul toward the end where we should’ve been in the game. We should have won that game. There’s no other way to put it.”

The Wildcats didn’t win that game and a 14 point final quarter from Shoup was a major reason why.

Walkerville fell to 1-10 overall with the loss and also dropped their standing within the West Michigan D League to 1-8 on the season.