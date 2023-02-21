Anytime senior Parker Hovey takes the floor, it’s a foregone conclusion that Hart boys basketball is primed to put up big points. While Hovey did lead the way for the Pirates in a 73-31 win over Ravenna on Tuesday, it wasn’t without plenty of scoring from those around him.

Hovey (23 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists) led all scorers with his triple-double, but it was the complimentary play of sharp shooter Diego Escamilla (17 points) and Blake Weirich (19 points) that sparked Hart’s offense.

Escamilla has become the Pirates’ most reliable weapon from three-point range, and he continued to show his range on Tuesday. Escamilla finished the first quarter with nine points – all of which came from beyond the arc and within the final three minutes of that period. By the end of the first, Hart was already ahead 22-11.

“We’re lucky we have a lot of seniors that have been playing for years,” Hart head coach Nick Bronsema said. “I heard the legend of Diego (Escamilla) before getting to see it with my own eyes. He doesn’t have a conscience and that helps him. It’s like a Steph Curry thing where he thinks he’s going to make every shot and being mentally strong like that helps him.”

Two more triples in the second quarter for Escamilla helped continue the Pirates’ offense. With added points from Hovey, Weirich, Caleb Bitely and Kyan Clark, Hart found themselves extending their lead out to 39-18 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Weirich and Hovey took over. Owners of a 22-6 scoring advantage in that stanza, Weirich and Hovey combined for 15 out of that total. Bitely (11 points) contributed five of his own in that quarter, but had his night ended early after fouling out.

Bitely has become a capable scorer for Hart, but his effort on defense is often what makes him stand out. Now without him for the final quarter, the Pirates were glad to see themselves up big, 61-24.

With Bitely out, that meant more playing time for Clark.

“Kyan comes to practice everyday with a great attitude. He creates havoc for the other team,” Bronsema said. “He’s our hustle and effort guy.

“I can remember a particular play where he got the offensive rebound and threw it out to Diego and allowed him to knock down a three. He’s unselfish and those kinds of plays can shut down the hopes of another team. He stepped up with guys in foul trouble tonight.”

The fourth quarter started with Hovey and Weirich still on the floor, scoring eight of the Pirates 12 points in that frame. With the game firmly in hand however, Bronsema pulled out his starters and allowed the bench to finish off the night. Hart put on cruise control and coasted to a win – remaining undefeated.

Moving to 18-0 overall with the win over Ravenna and another over North Muskegon last week, the Pirates control their own destiny toward a potential first place finish in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All that stands in their way now are three conference opponents in Mason County Central, Hesperia and Holton.

“Going into the game, you scout these teams the best you can,” Bronsema said. “It was our night shooting out there tonight. We’re focusing on improving as much as we can moving forward.”