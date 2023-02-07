SHELBY – With several college representatives in the Shelby bleachers on Friday, it seemed Hart senior Parker Hovey was primed for yet another explosive game. While Hovey did enjoy an impressive night, it sure didn’t seem to be looking that way in the early going of the Pirates’ 63-38 win over their rival.

After shooting out to a 10-1 lead at the start of the first quarter, it wasn’t Hovey, but his cousin senior Caleb Bitely (14 points) who owned more than half of his team’s total. In fact, Hovey only found the basket twice – once in each quarter – in the game’s first half.

Meanwhile, Shelby’s Bishop Lee (14 points, 6 rebounds) was able to take advantage in the first quarter, with teammate Phillip Hayes (8 points) keeping things close.

The answer to Hovey’s slow first half performance came in the form of a bucket on the end of the bench to start the third quarter. The Pirates’ star wasn’t at 100 percent, dealing with an illness of sorts.

“One of the things most people wouldn’t know and I didn’t even know until we got going, is that Parker (Hovey) was extremely sick today,” Hart head coach Nick Bronsema said. “I didn’t know to what extent, but he was having a hard time breathing at halftime. He really didn’t come out until we started the second half. We had a bucket out here for him.

“Caleb (Bitely) really stepped up. As much as Parker has been in the gym, Caleb’s been right there with him. We have full faith in him because he’s a confident player out there. He does what we need him to do in order to win. Tonight it just happened to be on the scoreboard hitting threes and making layups.”

Despite Bitely’s first half efforts, Hart found themselves ahead by just 13 points, something their opponent felt could’ve been even closer had they converted their opportunities.

“It’s hard (to keep up with Hart’s offense), because you have to keep going and going and going. You have to live with the makes and their success,” Shelby head coach Rick Zoulek said. “That’s hard to do when you don’t have success on the other end of the floor. We struggled at times to try and find the basket and put it in the hole. I felt at halftime it very easily could have been a three or four point game.”

Shooting 42 percent from the floor was the main problem for Shelby. Even when they were able to find cracks in the Pirates’ defense, the Tigers struggled to score on easy layups – often watching them rattle around the rim before landing in the hands of a Hart rebounder.

The second half proved to be a completely different affair than the first, with Hovey going on a complete rampage in the third quarter. After scoring four points through 16 minutes, Hovey added 12 more in the third quarter alone, pushing his team’s lead out to 52-31 before the start of the fourth.

Shelby tried to keep pace, but it didn’t prove fruitful as Hart continually found ways to confuse their defense. On multiple occasions, Shelby’s guards got shifted around and ended up guarding Hovey in the paint – a less than ideal matchup for a team that was already giving up some size.

In the end, Hovey (21 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals) had his way, adding five more points in the final quarter to earn a triple-double and sail the Pirates to a rather convincing win.

The winning streak for Hart continues as the Pirates have yet to lose a game, sitting at 15-0 overall and 7-0 inside the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division. Shelby on the other hand, fell to 5-9 overall (2-5 WMC Rivers Division).