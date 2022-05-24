HART — Hart senior golfer Jake VanderWilk thought his three teammates were just supporting him as he concluded his round Monday at the Oceana County tournament at The Colonial. Had he known the truth - that everything was on the line - would he have been able to bury a par that gave his Pirates the county championship by two strokes over Pentwater?
We'll never know, but VanderWilk, for one, is glad he was unaware of the stakes of the final hole he played.
"I didn't know the last hole was it, until my dad called me and said, 'I was watching your scores and your team was down by one until that last hole,'" VanderWilk said. "I think I would have had more pressure (had I known). I thought it was just my team standing there supporting me and I felt pretty great about that. It definitely would've been a lot more pressure if I'd known the entire match was on the line."
That final hole delivered the Pirates to a 381-383 win over Pentwater for the Oceana County Cup, the first time in many a year that Hart has brought home the title. It's a sweet ending for a Pirate team that fields exactly four players, all seniors.
"They've impressed me so much this season," Hart coach Jen Hlady said. "It's been a great season and I'm proud of them today."
Monday was not VanderWilk's best round - that 18th-hole par was only his third on the day, and he was #4 of his team's four players - but he delivered when it mattered most, even if he didn't know it. His teammates performing well obviously gave him the chance to come up big late. Ben Lipps shot a 93, finishing #2 overall, and Chance Alvesteffer and Kohen Porter each had 95s, tying for fourth. VanderWilk had a 98.
"I know personally, rarely am I consistent," VanderWilk said with a grin. "My teammates have progressed a lot this year. I can really rely on their scores, and it's really nice to have four solid players on your team. We only have the four scores to rely on. If one person falls behind, we all do."
Pentwater's Drew Kolenda was medalist for the second straight year, shooting an 89. Nathan Macher had a 98, and Tyler Douglas and Hunter Cornelisse each posted 102s to round out the Falcons' scoring.
Hesperia finished third, with a team score of 482. Dylan Page led the Panthers and just missed the individual top 10, shooting a 104. Christopher Figueroa posted a 122, Jake McFalda had a 124 and Isabel Valdes shot a 132.
Shelby, beset by issues involving illness, eligibility and equipment problems, took fourth place with a 529. Carson Claeys led the Tigers with a 118, followed by Blake Eitniear with a 133. Lizzie Stong shot a 139. Mason Garcia, who had to withdraw during the meet due to illness, was given a score of 139 for team scoring purposes.
Hart and its seniors' "last hurrah," as VanderWilk put it, is approaching. The Pirates, along with Shelby, will play in next week's regional tournament at Old Channel Trail Golf Course in Montague. The Pirates would likely have to play their best to get a shot at qualifying for state, but those seniors have it on their minds.
However that works out, though, the Pirates will still be able to hold onto that county cup for a year.
"I think it's a great way to finish my senior season," VanderWilk said. "I couldn't ask for a better way to walk out...That cup is how this season will be remembered for the team coming in next year."