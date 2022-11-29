Jessica Jazwinski continues to add accomplishments to her resume, even with the high school cross country season well behind her. This time, Hart’s sophomore phenom managed to qualify for nationals at the CHAMPS Sports Cross Country Midwest Regional Qualifier in Kenosha, Wis. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Jazwinski (17:37.7), fresh off an individual state title at the MHSAA State Finals for Hart as well as a first place finish in the MITCA Meet of Champions, placed fourth among a pool of 131 of the top runners in the midwest. The top ten finishers in both the boys and girls race, which includes Jazwinski, will run again in the national race held on Saturday, Dec. 10 in San Diego, Calif.
Also competing in Saturday’s race were two additional Pirate runners. Alyson Enns (18:57.1) competed in the same race as Jazwinski, placing 26th. Clayton Ackley (16:19.7) was active in the boys race and finished in 49th.
This fourth-place medal is just the latest in a long line of top finishes for Hart’s sophomore Jazwinski. With just 10 runners from four regions across the United States advancing to the national race, she now can boast the title of one of the nation’s top 40 female runners at the high school level.