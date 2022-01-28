HART — Everyone in the gym Thursday night knew senior Joseph Hayes was a centerpiece of Shelby's game plan, but that didn't mean anyone could stop him.
Hayes had a career night against rival Hart Thursday, going for 40 points, and his team needed just about all of them, as the Tigers held off a furious Hart rally to win a thrilling 63-55 battle.
Shelby (7-3, 6-2 West Michigan Conference) led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter, 46-28, as Hayes poured in 24 first-half points. From there, though, the Pirates unleashed a tremendous comeback, outscoring Shelby 23-5 to tie the game at 51.
"What lead? I didn't see any lead," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek quipped with a chuckle. "It dissipated in a hurry. We just kind of let down offensively more than anything. Defensively we still played pretty tough, but they started making some threes. When they make threes and you don't answer any of those, instead of us being (up) 12 or 14, all of a sudden it's back to seven or six. They've got all the momentum."
Hart junior Parker Hovey, who was terrific in his own right, led the comeback with 24 points for the game, and Caleb Bitely hit three second-half treys as well. However, as coach Adam Jerry saw it, the comeback was rooted in defense. Hart (4-5, 2-5 WMC) played much more inspired ball on that side of the court as the game progressed. To start the fourth quarter, the Pirates defended for over 40 seconds and forced a turnover.
"We always talk about how it starts on the defensive end," Jerry said. "That's where it got done. We gave up 37 points in the first half, and we knew if we were going to give ourselves a chance to come back and make it competitive that we had to do something on the defensive end."
Jake VanderWilk's only bucket of the game tied it at 51 with 2:35 to play, but the Tigers responded with the next five points. Tony Rayo hit a layup to get back within three points, but Hart was forced to send Shelby to the line from there. Hayes only went 2-of-4 in the final minute at the line, but those two misses were his only ones of the game; he was 16-of-18 overall.
"I shoot so many free throws, so I know I can make every one, and I should make every one," Hayes said. "It's really focus at that moment and knocking them down."
Hart got a terrific wide open look for three in the final minute down four that would've changed the way the rest of the game played out, but it missed, and the Pirates never again had the ball down less than that.
Hayes' dominance propelled Shelby into the lead in the first half. The Pirates naturally were fcused on Hayes coming into the game, but Jerry said he was left open a few times. Later, Parker Hovey was switched onto Hayes, which did help slow him down, though nothing could stop him entirely on this night.
"Give him all the credit in the world," Jerry said of Hayes. "That's one of our focuses in the locker room, and he still picks up 40 on us. It's a good job for him, but we have to do a better job of where our focus is. Sometimes we were leaving him coming off screens and we had nobody on him. I told the guys, I'd rather have two on him than nobody."
Everyone involved agreed on one thing: The atmosphere in the Hart gym was unrivaled. Fans on both sides chanted and cheered throughout the game, and during the Pirates' late run, the cozy gym became a zoo.
"I think this is the best place in the West Michigan Conference to play," Jerry said. "We get a lot out of fans out here, and I think the type of ball we play is quite pleasing to the fans as well. I love it. They were a sixth man when we were coming back, and it was awesome. I couldn't hear anything in here."
"I think this is what we missed (last year)," Zoulek added. "It feels like Friday night. We had it last Friday night when we played Whitehall...It was just an awesome atmosphere."
SHELBY (63) Claeys 3 0-0 8, Hayes 11 16-18 40, Garcia 0 2-2 2, Dickman 1 2-4 4, Lee 4 1-3 9. Totals 19 21-27 63.
HART (55) Dean 1 0-0 3, Porter 2 0-0 4, Bitely 4 0-0 12, Hovey 9 4-6 24, Rayo 3 0-0 7, VanderWilk 2 0-0 4, Kor. Charron 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-6 55.
Shelby....19 18 12 14 — 63
Hart........11 12 17 15 — 55
Three-point goals — Shelby 4 (Claeys 2, Hayes 2), Hart 7 (Dean, Bitely 4, Hovey, Rayo). Total fouls — Shelby 7, Hart 22.