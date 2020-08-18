Keaton Inglis continues to reign as the champion of Oceana Golf Club after defeating Brad Tate, 3 and 2, in the championship final Monday afternoon. The title is Inglis’ fourth straight — the first player ever to accomplish that feat at OGC — and fifth in six years.
Inglis’ five overall titles rank him second in the club’s history behind only Tom Kirk, who has earned six championships.
The match between Inglis and Tate was tight most of the way, and Inglis didn’t take his first lead until after 11 holes had been completed. Inglis made par on the newly-renovated ninth hole, sparking a stretch of five straight holes won and taking a three-hole lead. Tate extended the match by hitting a birdie and taking hole #14, but when both players made par on the 16th hole, Inglis secured the win.
“At two down after 6, I began to think Brad is a very steady player,” Inglis told Oceana Golf Club. “I thought I’d better start winning some holes before Brad takes total control like he can do with such a fantastic short game.”
Tate’s short game, however, wasn’t in his favor on this day, as struggles in that department contributed to Inglis’ five-hole run between the ninth and 13th holes.
“Match play is very mentally exhausting and often favors the player who has momentum and more confidence,” Tate told OGC. “Keaton is a great golfer and better person. I wished that I could have continued to play solid golf on the back (nine), but a few missed putts hurt me.”
Inglis is about to begin his senior year at Wayne State University, majoring in finance. He has been taking online classes since COVID-19 ended his spring golf season, and hopes to return to campus and potentially play a spring 2021 season.
The club’s senior division finals will be held within the week, with Fred Inglis, Keaton’s uncle, set to face Carl Wenk. The handicap division finals have not yet been determined.