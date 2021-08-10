Former Shelby and Wayne State golfer Keaton Inglis continued his mastery of Oceana Golf Club’s championship tournament Sunday, defeating Corey Parmelee, 5 and 3, to claim his fifth consecutive club championship.
Inglis, who won the title in 2015 as well, is the only golfer to ever win that many club titles in a row and is now tied with Tom Kirk for the most club titles ever, at six. Kirk spread his championships over 20 years, winning them between 1969 and 1989.
Parmelee, who himself won the club championship in 2010, 2011 and 2016, and Inglis were delayed by early morning rains at the course, which moved the championship match into the afternoon.
Inglis dominated the match early, winning four of the first six holes, including one with a dramatic flop shot from distance that set him up for an easy par on #2. Parmelee cut Inglis’ lead to two holes by taking #9 and #10, but Inglis took the next two holes after that and put things away on #15.
Keaton said he was slightly affected by the delay, but his confidence in his short game helped keep him sharp.
“I just wanted to try to hit the ball solid off the tee and give myself good looks at the green,” Inglis said. “I know my irons and short game are going to be good every time I play, (so) if I have a chance to be putting for birdie on every hole, it is a good way to play.”
Parmelee said he has struggled with his short game for some time, and Keaton’s superiority in that department was key.
“Keaton and I both hit the ball pretty much the same,” Parmelee said. “The difference was most definitely his short game. He made several good chips and four key putts.”
Also on championship weekend at Oceana, Gary Babinec defeated Bob Sorenson, 5 and 3, to win the senior championship, and Fred Inglis beat Doug Raeth, 3 and 1, to take the super senior title.