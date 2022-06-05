KENT CITY — The Hart boys team didn't reach quite the same heights their girls counterparts did Saturday at the Division 3 state meet, but their fifth-place showing, combined with the knowledge that only one senior - distance runner Noah Bosley - competed in the meet, stoked optimism for what's to come.
"The boys, that little bit of hunger, you can see it in their eyes," boys coach Ken Kimes said. "We've had so many school records broken this year...and it keeps rolling, and it's exciting to be part of Hart track right now. That's for sure."
The Pirates scored 29 points, only nine behind state champion Lansing Catholic. Junior Kellen Kimes, as he has all year, led the way with a terrific showing in the throws. Kimes took home the state championship in discus with his second-best competition throw ever, a 165-10, winning by over five and a half feet. Kimes also extended his own school record in shot put, to 58-8, and placed second to Mason County Central's Andrew Quinn in that event.
Oddly enough, Kimes said he entered the day more confident in his chances at the top spot in shot put, saying his discus work this year has been less consistent. However, it certainly hit the high end of his standards Saturday, and he was pleased with the results he delivered.
"A lot of throwers, especially, have trouble getting that peak season at the right time (between) lifting and practicing," Kellen said. "How much to practice, how hard to lift. I'm just glad I got to approach it the right way to start my peak season."
Showing the focus that's defined his athletic career to date, though, Kimes said he knew he had bigger throws to come as he gets ready for some summer meets beyond the MHSAA-sponsored events. Kimes' sisters, Jozie, Ellianne and Andee, have all competed collegiately in track, and Ellianne was a seven-time All-American at Grand Valley State.
"We're planning on college stuff and he's picking out places that have good throwing programs," coach Kimes said. "(His sisters' successes are) fueling the fire, because he can see in real time what hard work and continued work ethic, how it pays off in the end."
Back in high school, Kellen wasn't the only Hart star, or even the only Hart record-breaker, at the finals. The Pirates broke two distance records on the track, with junior Clayton Ackley contributing to both. Ackley set a new mark in the 3,200-meter run - 9:33.5 - to earn fourth place. He also joined Seth Ackley, Noah Bosley and Wyatt Dean in notching a school-record time of 8:14.3 in the 3,200 relay to place fourth.
Wyatt Dean earned Hart's other medal, taking eighth place in the 800 with a time of 1:59.3. Coach Kimes said Dean likely would've done better, but ran so hard in the 3,200 relay that it took some out of him for the individual event.
"That's that team aspect to score as many points as we can as a team," Kimes said.
Also for Hart, Seth Ackley was 11th in the 3,200 (10:00.9), and the 400 relay team of Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, Joseluis Andaverde and Eman Hertzler placed 12th (45.24).
"Our coaches did really good at preparing us for the state meet and peak season for everyone," Kellen said. "We've all been hitting some big PRs recently. At the regional meet, we broke like four school records in the same day. Our whole team's been ready to go and we've all been providing some big numbers."