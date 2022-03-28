Hart junior Kellen Kimes broke the Pirates' school record in shot put Friday at the Grand Valley State Indoor Challenge Divisions 3-4 meet, highlighting a strong day for the Pirates.
Kimes' toss of 52-10 not only broke the Pirates' school record, which had stood for 61 years since Dick Hasty set the mark, but it also won the GVSU event by over seven feet over any of the other 45 competitors. The mark would've placed third in last year's state meet.
Kimes was far from the only Pirate to win Friday. In fact, four other Pirates earned first-place finishes. Wyatt Dean earned a win in the 800-meter run, setting a new personal best of 2:04.8 in the process. On the girls' side, Addi Hovey, Jessica Jazwinski and Audrey Enns each earned wins; Hovey and Jazwinski were competing in their first varsity meets. Hovey won the high jump with a mark of 5-4, Jazwinski won the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:08.4 and Enns took the 800 in a time of 2:20.1, with Jazwinski in second (2:21.7).
Also for the Hart boys, Dean anchored the 1,200-meter relay team to second place, a team that also included Easton VanderZwaag, Clayton Ackley and Joseluis Andaverde. The group's time was 2:40.99. Ackley placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:42.4, and Seth Ackley was sixth, setting a new personal best of 4:55.6. VanderZwaag placed fourth in long jump with a personal best of 18-3.5.
Success kept coming for the girls' team as well. In addition to the three wins and Jazwinski's runner-up spot, Hart earned a second-place finish from the 1,200 relay team of Enns, Savanna Owens, Kendall Williamson and Laura Bitely. Owens also took fifth in pole vault (a personal best 7-3) and Williamson was fifth in high jump (4-8) and in the 400 (1:08.96). Hovey placed fourth in the 200 (28.27) and fifth in the 60 (8.33), and Owens was fourth in the 400 (1:07.98). The 2,400 relay team of Abby Pretty, Lauren Pretty, Gina VanderKodde and Kelly VanderKodde also earned a medal, placing sixth (8:24.9).