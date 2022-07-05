MUSKEGON — Shelby’s Kaylynn Clark scored the winning run in last Tuesday’s Next Level All-Star softball game at Oakridge, giving her Blue team a 4-3 win over the Red team.
The game lasted 10 innings, a length determined prior to first pitch in order to allow as many players as possible to see action.
Clark coaxed a walk to lead off the 10th and later scored on a wild pitch. It was her second walk and second run in the game. Pentwater star Mikaylyn Kenney earned the win in the circle for the Blue squad, pitching four dominating innings and striking out nine.
Hart’s Skylar Smith also provided a county highlight, reaching base twice for the Blue team on a single and a walk.
Each side of the all-star contest had some area representation on the coaching staffs. Hart’s Rocky Smith was one of the three coaches for the Blue team and Shelby’s Harmony Bailey was on staff for the Red team.