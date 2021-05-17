PENTWATER — Pentwater drilled Bear Lake twice Friday in West Michigan D League play, with both games ending in three innings due to the mercy rule. The Falcons won 15-0 and 17-0.
A highlight of the game was pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney surpassing the 100-strikeout mark for the season despite the Falcons only playing nine games to date and several of those games having been shortened by mercy rule.
"She is definitely a very dominant force in the pitching position," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.
Kenney allowed only one hit in her six innings of work Friday, including a three-inning perfect game in game two in which she fanned all nine Laker batters she faced.
Pentwater had 11 first-inning runs in game one. Haidyn Adams had two hits. In game two, a nine-run third inning secured the mercy rule. Kenney had two hits in that one.