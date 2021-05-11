LUDINGTON — Pentwater junior Mikaylyn Kenney continued her outstanding season Tuesday, pitching the Falcons past Ludington in a single game, 3-1.
Kenney dominated from the circle, striking out 15 and allowing only three hits without a walk. She also tripled twice, drove in a run and scored another.
"I could not be more proud of these girls," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. "They are really starting to come into their own."
Crysta Cluchey added two hits of her own, and Mandi Sayles singled and scored a run. Haidyn Adams had a key RBI sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning that put the Falcons ahead for good.