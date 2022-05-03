In two hotly contested pitcher's duels, Pentwater split with Mason County Central in a non-league doubleheader Monday. The scores were 2-1 Falcons and 3-2 Spartans.
Falcon hurler Mikaylyn Kenney led the way in both games for Pentwater (7-3). In game one, she threw a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two. Trailing 1-0 in the final inning, Kenney sparked a Pentwater rally with a single and a stolen base, reaching third on a wild pitch. Mandi Sayles then sacrificed Kenney to the plate and reached first on the play as well. Sayles got all the way around to third later in the inning and Marissa Sayles brought her in with a ground ball for a walk-off Pentwater win. Kenney had two of Pentwater's three hits in the game, with Haidyn Adams getting the other.
Pentwater took a 1-0 lead early in the nightcap before MCC broke through with three runs in the fourth inning, taking advantage of Falcon miscues. Again Pentwater rallied in the sixth, but after loading the bases could only muster one run, allowing the Spartans to escape. Kenney pitched all five innings and again struck out 11, allowing four hits and a walk with only one earned run. Kenney again had two of Pentwater's three hits, and Mandi Sayles doubled in the game.