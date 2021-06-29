Pentwater’s Mikaylyn Kenney and a pair of Hart stars were especially effective this year, earning not just all-conference honors but advancing up the ladder as well. Kenney secured honorable mention all-state in Division 4, and Hart’s Myryssa Hopkins and Skylar Smith were named all-region in addition to their all-West Michigan Conference first team honors.
Also from the county, Hesperia’s Becci Castillo and Rachel Romero were all-Central State Activities Association Silver honorees.
Kenney’s all-state mention capped an incredible season for the junior pitcher. Amazingly, she struck out just over 60 percent of the batters she faced — 253 punchouts in all — while walking only 25 batters. In 105 2/3 innings, she posted a 0.795 earned run average, including throwing nine shutouts and six no-hitters. She allowed just 46 hits all year. She was also excellent at the plate, hitting .438 for the season.
“These are spectacular stats, and I look forward to what Mikaylyn will be capable of next year as a senior,” Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.
Hopkins and Smith were all-league and all-region due to their strong play on offense. Hopkins hit .373 for the season with an on-base percentage of .442, connecting on a team-high five home runs and hitting for the cycle in one game. She ended her career going 3-for-3 as an all-WMC pick at the designated player position.
Smith was even better at the plate, hitting .466 with a .535 OBP. Her 34 hits led the team. She also played strong defense at catcher throughout the season to earn her second all-WMC selection.
Castillo and Romero were instrumental in delivering the Panthers to a winning season. Castillo played catcher and was among the Panthers’ top hitters, delivering a grand slam home run late in the season against Morley-Stanwood and collecting several multi-hit games, and Romero, a leftfielder, contributed to a strong offensive attack as well, including a home run of her own against the Mohawks and a four-hit effort against Fremont.
In other all-league honors, Crysta Cluchey was named second team all-West Michigan D League for Pentwater, enjoying a strong year at catcher despite having caught only one game prior to 2021. She hit .278 for the season, delivering several clutch hits for the Falcons.
Hart’s Cassidy Copenhaver and Pentwater’s Bailee Hasil each earned honorable mention at the conference level. Copenhaver hit .392 for the season, posting an on-base percentage of .484, and led the team with 14 extra-base hits. Copenhaver also pitched a good portion of the year as a fill-in for injured Finley Kistler, despite it not being her primary position. She did well in the role, posting a 9-8 record. Hasil, playing first base, hit .385 for the Falcons and improved on both defense and offense throughout the season.
In addition to Copenhaver and Hopkins, Kloe Klotz and Morgan Marvin were named all-district for Hart. Klotz had a team-high 33 runs scored for the Pirates, drawing 19 walks, and Marvin played a solid center field and notched an OBP of .367.
Shelby did not report any all-WMC performers.