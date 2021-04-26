LAKEVIEW — Pentwater's Khole Hofmann highlighted a huge Falcons' day at Friday's Lakeview Invitational, setting a new school record in the 300-meter hurdles. That was one of 17 personal bests the Falcons set in the meet. Hesperia star Delaney Yates dominated for the Panther girls as well.
Hofmann's record time was 42.25 seconds, earning him the top spot in that event. He also won the 110 hurdles in a time of 16.98 seconds.
Ethan Wilkinson had two third-place finishes, setting a new personal best of 5-4 in high jump and earning a time of 47.90 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Jack Stoneman was fourth in shot put (37-4), and the Falcons had three top-four finishes in relays. In the 400 relay, the team of Lane Rood, Reydyn Hugo, Wilkinson and Hofmann came in third place (48.71). The 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams each took fourth. The 1,600 team was Rood, Abie VanDuinen, Wilkinson and Hofmann (4:02.7), and the 3,200 team was Eli Powers, Jordan Bales, Mitchel Daniels and James Davis (10:40.3).
The Falcons' highest girls finish was fifth, in two events. Madelyn Green took fifth in high jump (a personal best 4-2), and the 800 relay team of Green, Abby Hughes, Audrey Kieda and Evalena Jeruzal also placed fifth (2:25.7).
For Hesperia, Yates won both hurdles events, posting times of 17.50 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 51.69 seconds in the 300 hurdles. She also finished second in the 200, with a personal-best time of 28.5 seconds.
Also for the girls, Isabelle Rumsey did well in the throwing events, coming in third place in the discus with a personal best throw of 85-0 and fourth in the shot put with a 27-7 mark.
Hesperia's boys' highest placement was a fourth-place in the 800 relay. The team of Brandon Quinn, Travis Kurtz, Mack Baird and Armando Escobedo posted a time of 1:44.1.