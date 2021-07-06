Two Oceana County players received all-conference first team honors in 2021: Hesperia’s Travis Kurtz and Shelby’s Logan Claeys.
Kurtz, a sophomore, put up solid numbers while being limited to 56 at-bats due to Hesperia’s COVID-19-shortened season. He posted a .339 batting average with six doubles and 10 RBI, scoring nine runs.
Claeys was the Tigers’ top performer, working as a pitcher but doing his best work in the infield. In West Michigan Conference games, Claeys notched a .379 batting average with three doubles and five RBI. The Tigers did not complete their league slate due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Also locally, Pentwater’s Blake Bringedahl was named to the West Michigan D League second team thanks to his strong efforts on the mound and at the plate. Hesperia’s Hunter Billman received honorable mention from the Central State Activities Association Silver, hitting .309 with five doubles and nine RBI in 61 at-bats. Gavi Olivarez received WMD honorable mention for the Falcons as well.
“I fully expect both (Travis and Hunter) to hit 100 points higher next year,” Hesperia coach Tony Grimard said. “With reps this summer and a full season next year, Travis and Hunter should have breakout seasons.”
Hesperia’s Logan Hernandez was also awarded with academic all-state honors.
Hart did not report any all-conference players.