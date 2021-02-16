The Ludington Daily News' David Bossick contributed to this report.
SCOTTVILLE — A last-second layup by Joseph Hayes as time ran out gave the Shelby Tigers a thrilling 54-53 overtime win over Mason County Central Tuesday night.
Hayes was actually fouled on the play, but since his shot won the game, the free throw wasn't attempted.
Hayes' shot was the second buzzer-beating shot of the night; the Spartans' Will Chye drilled a three at the regulation buzzer to force overtime.
The game was back and forth throughout, with the teams trading leads most of the night. The Tigers held the advantage for the bulk of the fourth quarter prior to Chye's trey.
MCC shot better than Shelby in the game, but the Tigers kept up by taking good care of the ball; they only had 10 turnovers to the Spartans' 19.
Hayes led the Tigers with 17 points, and Logan Claeys added 15. Hayes also had four assists and six rebounds.
SHELBY (54) Hayes 4 7-8 17, Garcia 3 2-2 11, Rabe 3 0-0 6, L.Claeys 5 3-3 15, Lee 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 13-15 54.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (53) Chye 8 3-5 23, Perrone 8 2-4 18, Trivisonno 1 2-2- 4, Draper 2 0-0 5, VanderHaag 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 8-13 53.
Shelby..........16 8 18 8 4 —54
Mason Co....14 10 12 14 3 —53
Three-point goals—Shelby 7 (Hayes 2, Garcia 3, Claeys 2), Mason Co. Central 5 (Chye 4, Draper). Total fouls — Shelby 16, Mason Co. Central 15. JV score —Mason Co. Central 54, Shelby 13.