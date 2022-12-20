Not every coach, down a single point in the waning seconds of a high school contest would frantically call a timeout just to find a way to insert a freshman that sees limited minutes at the varsity level. Pentwater’s Joe Gorton is not every coach and that showed when he did just that and it led to a 29-27 victory over Bear Lake on Wednesday.

The Falcons found themselves locked in an offensive slump early, something they’ve grown a bit accustomed to in the early parts of this season. After one half of play, Pentwater was down 14-7 and fresh off a second quarter that saw them score just a single point.

Luckily for Gorton and his team, their defense was doing just enough to keep the Lakers at bay. That effort was led primarily by Jocelyn Richison (4 points, 7 assists, 6 steals) who found a way to poke her hands into the passing lanes of the Bear Lake offense.

“It says a lot about our girls. We’ve had our offensive struggles and we’re going to continue to work through those,” Gorton said. “We’ve taken some pretty tough licks in the past few games, so to then come out offensively stagnant, unable to take the lid off the rim but keep the intensity defensively, it says a lot. We have a lot of room to grow when they play like that.”

As the third quarter began, it seemed like Bear Lake was going to make a final push to the finish line, starting on a 6-0 run. Richison and Samantha Schaefer, however, hit a few shots that kept the Falcons hanging around, but still trailing 24-16 heading into the final stretch.

Schaefer (7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) continued her surge into the fourth quarter along with Mackenna Hasil (8 points, 7 rebounds). That combination of scoring gave Pentwater an even score at 26-26 with two minutes remaining.

“We went into halftime mad, mostly at some calls the refs were making, but we talked about it and decided we can’t fix what they do, we can only control what we do. We pulled it together,” Hasil said. “We definitely need to make sure that we talk to each other because when we do it changes things. When we play good defense like that, it helps us avoid dumb fouls and we’re not getting mad at each other.”

The Lakers offense then hit a lull of their own, finding only one opportunity to score as they knocked in a single free throw to jump in front 27-26. As time ticked down, Pentwater and Bear Lake both saw the ball clang off the rim multiple times. Then, inside thirty seconds, Bear Lake took a shot and once again watched no points come from it. The Falcons grabbed the rebound and Gorton quickly found the ref to call timeout.

While Gorton strategized with his squad in the huddle, freshman Aubrie Adams hurried to the scoring table, checked herself in and walked out on the court. The Falcons needed an injection of offense and Adams seemingly was the one they hoped would provide just that.

“That was either going to be my bad, or a genius decision because I put the ball in the freshman’s hands to see if she could make something happen,” Gorton said. “She’s a good shooter and has been lights out in practice. She’s got confidence and when we’re searching for offense, that’s huge. I told her ‘chin up, be calm and if the shot’s there take it.’ That was the design, because if she misses, Mackenna (Hasil) is there to clean it up.”

The whistle sounded and Pentwater inbounded the ball. A few passes were made and just as Gorton drew it up, Adams found herself with the ball, a corner three-point opportunity well in sight. She lifted off the ground, released the ball and. . .

“I didn’t even have a doubt when she let it go, it was just ice water. Holy smokes,” Gorton said.

The net shifted with the weight of the ball and the crowd erupted as the scoreboard read 29-27 in favor of the Falcons with just nine seconds left. Bear Lake tried to answer, but the damage that Adams did was too much and Pentwater came away with the win.

Gorton was confident, but Adams wasn’t so sure when she found herself with the ball and the game on the line.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to make it,” Adams said. “I was in shock when it went in because the other shots I was taking weren’t falling so I thought ‘oh, well this one isn’t going in either,’ but then it did. I worked on my shot and form a lot last year and once I started making free throws, I started taking steps back until I was behind the three point line. Once I started making those, it just built my confidence.”

The Falcons’ win was big as it lifted them to 2-3 overall and 2-2 inside the West Michigan D League.