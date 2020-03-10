DETROIT — Hart wrestlers had an outstanding weekend at Ford Field in Detroit, where six of the team’s 10 state qualifiers earned all-state status. In all, eight county grapplers claimed a spot on the podium, with Hesperia putting two athletes into the top eight as well.
The top performer for the Pirates and in the county was 135-pounder Mason Cantu, who advanced all the way to the finals and took second place as a sophomore, matching older brother Noah’s impressive senior-year finish from a season ago. Cantu wrestled unbeaten Jamison Ward of Carson City-Crystal and fell just short of victory, falling 5-1. Ward repeated as state champion and claimed his fourth top-4 finish with the win.
“Coming into this tournament I had a lot of confidence and faith in my abilities which helped me make my run to the finals,” Cantu told Kirstie Smith. “Getting to wrestle in the finals felt so surreal. It was a dream finally come true. After working so hard, getting to stand high on the podium was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever experienced.”
