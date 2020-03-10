Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.