KENT CITY — When Hart senior Leo Guadarrama took the mat to wrestle Comstock Park's James Pefley late in Wednesday's regional finals match, he had a lot of motivating factors to choose from.
First of all, he'd lost to Pefley in the individual district tournament the previous Saturday. Second, he was agitated over what he felt was overly physical wrestling from Comstock Park earlier in the match. Most importantly, though, he knew that with his team already up 30-21, a win would go a long way toward clinching the regional title.
Whichever he focused on most, the results were impressive; Guadarrama physically dominated Pefley every second of the six minutes of their matchup, winning 13-2 and getting his Pirates further down the path to their third straight regional title.
"Really (it was) just being angered," Guadarrama said. "Maybe not angered, but a little bit of frustration (on behalf of) my teammates and how the other team was treating them, a little bit rough. That just gets me pumped and ready for my match, to give my opponent a little piece of the same medicine they gave my guys."
Spoken like a team leader, which Guadarrama, along with fellow senior Mason Cantu, is now. Early in the season, the Pirates dealt with internal unrest that resulted in several starters leaving the team. Guadarrama and Cantu were two of the main voices that kept the Pirates together. They did it by helping teammates focus on their own jobs. It's a mindset each no doubt picked up from their brothers, both former Pirates: Leo's brother John is a Hart assistant coach, and Mason's brother Noah is the Pirates' #2 all-time wins leader.
"You've got to be a leader by yourself," Guadarrama said, summing up his and Cantu's message. "You can't expect Coach Rocky (Smith) to be there all the time, or me to be there, or anybody in general, to see what you're doing at all times. That's why when we warm up, there are no coaches around. They're doing their job and we're making sure we're doing our job, and that's warming up and getting ready. I like to motivate these boys to take more initiative for themselves."
That initiative was clear throughout Wednesday's matchups, in which Hart took early leads both times and never looked back. Comstock Park briefly got back into the regional finals match, cutting an early 24-9 deficit to 24-21, but that was just prelude to dominant victories by Zane Thomas, Guadarrama and Ivan Lara. Jose Chavira, one of several Hart wrestlers called to an increased role after those starters left the team, finished things off with a pin of his own.
The focus on team has been clear in the Pirates' 10-dual win streak - their last loss was to Division 2 #2-ranked Whitehall. Even the losses are close, and the bench is invested every second, chanting for pins when their teammates are about to get one and exhorting them on at each point otherwise.
"It's not dominating wrestling, but even the kids who are losing matches, they're not giving in right away," coach Brad Altland said. "They're fighting until it's over. Sometimes they get pinned, but it's pretty impressive."
Any wrestler will tell you matches are truly won in the practice room, and Guadarrama said his teammates were mindful of that even as they congratulated him for dominating Pefley Wednesday.
"When it comes down to it, if you're not going to work hard in practice, you're not going to wrestle hard on the mat," Guadarrama said. "My coaches told me they'd noticed I was out of gas on Saturday and I couldn't handle that kid, and I put the work in in practice and I handled him."
Because of that work, Hart will be rewarded with a third straight trip to Kalamazoo and the state final eight. Altland, who said Wednesday's regional title means as much as any of the three because of what the team fought through to get it, couldn't be more pleased to see his team get that reward.
"The kids did it all week," Altland said. "They did what we asked them to do...That's an opportunity they'll enjoy the rest of their lives."