ALLENDALE — Hart, Hesperia and Walkerville each competed at Saturday's Allendale Invitational cross-country meet.
As in most big races this year, the Allendale meet was divided into several sections to accommodate MHSAA restrictions on the size of any given race's field.
The Hart teams ran in session four, along with several larger schools, and performed well. The Pirate girls won their race, beating Forest Hills Northern 40-60.
Freshman dynamo Alyson Enns continued her amazing season with another win, earning a time of 17:46.8, her first time under 18 minutes. She was the first of four Pirates in the top 10. Savannah Ackley finished third with a time of 18:22.5; Audrey Enns was fifth in a time of 18:44.4; and Lynae Ackley placed ninth in a time of 19:21.5. Savannah and Audrey's times were also season bests.
Lauren VanderLaan rounded out Hart scoring with a 23rd-place finish and a time of 21:22.7.
Hart's boys finished second behind Rockford, the #3-ranked team in Division 1. Alex Enns led the Pirates, taking third place in the race with a time of 16:26.8. Spencer VanderZwaag took eighth with a time of 16:41.9, and Clayton Ackley was 10th in a time of 16:47.4. Also scoring for Hart were Seth Ackley (15th, 17:12.4) and Wyatt Dean (17th, 17:16.7).
Hesperia and Walkerville compete, too
Hesperia and Walkerville's teams both ran in session six of the race. Neither squad could score, but there were some strong individual runs.
Alex Sheehy of Walkerville had the top county finish in that session, coming in seventh place in the boys' race with a time of 17:39.0. Hesperia's Stephen Priese placed 18th (19:15.8), and teammate Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly was 20th (19:34.7). Evan Bowkamp placed 23rd for the Panthers (19:54.4). Also finishing from the county were Aaron Ashbrook of Walkerville (24th, 20:03.99), Collin Chase of Walkerville (38th, 22:04.0), and Jake Smith of Hesperia (40th, 23:59.4).
In the girls' race, Hesperia's Becci Castillo came in eighth place with a time of 22:21.9. Julie Sheehy of Walkerville placed 14th in a time of 23:04.1, and teammate Zamorah De La Paz was 19th in a time of 24:15.6. Hesperia had three more finishers in the race — Alivia Tomaras (24th, 26:22.3), Taylor Stapel (28th, 27:21.8), and Sydney Hasted (29th, 27:53.3).