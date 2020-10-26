Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.