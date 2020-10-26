Three local teams competed Saturday at the Volley Against Violence event, which looked more than a little different this year.
Because MHSAA restrictions have limited competitions to four teams or fewer, the event couldn't be played at Hesperia as normal, so to accommodate participating squads, the event was split into four different quad meets. Two of those quads were held at Hesperia - one in the morning and one in the afternoon - and Walkerville and Fremont each hosted a quad.
Hesperia and Shelby each played in Hesperia's morning quad. The Panthers won all three of their matches at the quad, defeating Newaygo in a very close three-game match (25-20, 20-25, 18-16), winning in three over Tri-County (20-25, 25-18, 15-11), and sweeping the Tigers (25-23, 25-23, 15-8).
Shelby lost all three of its matches, falling to Tri-County in three close games (25-17, 16-25, 16-14) and to Newaygo (25-19, 25-21, 8-15), in addition to the Hesperia defeat.
For the Panthers (14-14), Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero led the offense, as they have much of the season. Each senior hitter recorded 24 kills on the day. Bayle and Romero also compiled 12 and nine aces respectively, and led on defense too, with 28 and 19 digs respectively.
Caitlyn Frees had five blocks for Hesperia, and Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas combined for 57 assists.
For Shelby, Kendall Zoulek returned to action in a big way after not playing in the Sparta Tri, posting 20 kills and 10 aces for team highs and adding 48 digs. Morgan Weirich had 54 digs, Daphne Clark posted 41 assists, and Ella Olmstead had seven blocks.
"I thought we played well most of the morning, but still have plenty of room for improvement," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "With only one more quad left on the schedule, we are just going to make sure we are sharp on defense and make sure we address any issues in our offense."
At Walkerville's quad, the Wildcats went 1-2. Walkerville beat Marion (25-17, 23-25, 15-9), but lost matches to Onekama (25-19, 25-5, 15-12) and Frankfort (25-13, 25-16, 15-13).
Sarah Sierra had a solid day, said Walkerville coach Kelly Pascavis, and earned a medal for most outstanding player.
"We have one more week before districts," Pascavis said. "I really need my players to show up, work hard, and get mentally prepared to play some serious ball."
Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said donated items to the Volley Against Violence will be raffled off Thursday night, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. on the VAV's Facebook group page (search "Volley Against Violence"). In addition, the Fremont Area Community Foundation will match 50 cents for each dollar donated to the cause at Saturday's event, with the combined donation presented to Women's Information Services, Inc. (WISE) of Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties in support of their efforts.