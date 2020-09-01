For two weeks now, schools whose counties have entered Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan regarding COVID-19 have been able to practice and play volleyball and boys soccer. However, Oceana County, despite a rolling two-week total of only a couple dozen or so new positive cases, remains in Phase 4, and under Phase 4, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and soccer is not permitted to get going yet.
It obviously takes more than 10 people to play volleyball, so to keep sharp while they wait for the green light to play from the governor’s office, teams have to practice outside, and local squads are doing just that.
Hesperia is fortunate to have a sand court right next to its softball field, which its players are familiar with from various summer events. Hart is also fortunate in that it has a net, which enabled the Pirates to draw up a court outside the football stadium.
Still, not being inside, and the uncertainty of not knowing when they’ll be able to play, is wearing on the players, especially since Phase 5 schools have been permitted to move forward.
“Some days have been good,” Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said. “They’ve been OK and they’ve worked hard. Some days I have to press them. Even I, sometimes, have to smile through it and act like I’m not disappointed. But I tell you, the day I found out some people were playing and not us, that was pretty disappointing. At that point, I thought, please, just let us switch (to the spring). I never thought that we’d still be here in the fall (a few months ago), when softball was canceled.”
Grimard said she hopes if the indefinite delay lasts much longer that the MHSAA will move volleyball to the spring. It seems a natural fit to have volleyball as another “Spring-1” sport opposite football, if the football season moves forward in the early spring as currently scheduled.
In the meantime, though, teams must keep preparing as if the volleyball season will go on in the fall at some point.
“It’s a mind over matter kind of thing,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said. “If we let it control us, we wouldn’t even show up to practice. Their love for the sport, my love for the sport, and helping them get better at it, that brings us here to show up every day, even in the humidity outside where the mosquitos get really bad at night. It’s going to matter when we can get in the gym. We’ll be ahead of the game when it comes to teams that aren’t able to practice.”
Hesperia, as much as any team in the area, is desperate to play. A very talented group of seniors has been playing together for several years and spearheaded the Panthers to their first two district titles ever the past two seasons. This was the group that, in theory, could bring it all together and vault the squad to even greater heights. It’s all on hold now, though, and no one really knows when or if the season will begin.
“I’m concerned that if we start, and we’re back, and now we’re back in school, if we get case numbers go up and we get (kicked) out...I’m really worried to lose this season with the talented group I have,” Grimard said.
Certainly her players agree. Grimard said a couple of times during the hot summer weeks, she canceled the team workout because the sand was so hot. However, she lives near the court and had a front-row seat on those same days when several members of her team turned up to practice anyway. There’s no doubt the hunger to play is there.
That’s despite the fact that the Panthers don’t have quite the roster they expected to have. Allison Homfeld suffered a knee injury during basketball season last winter that required surgery, and she isn’t available this season. Delaney Yates and Isabelle Rumsey, each key players on the team, opted out of the season even though they had each played since elementary school.
Still, with Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero leading the offense and setters Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas back, the pieces are there for a deep run if Hesperia can get on the court. While playing in the sand is certainly better than nothing, Grimard said she thinks it makes her team feel like it’s ‘just’ a summer workout as opposed to a full-blown practice.
“When you play on the beach, I’m a little concerned about the lax (atmosphere),” Grimard said. “They’re working hard, but they definitely do some beach-type things. I see a lot more one-armed (hits). A lot of diving, so we’ll see if that translates onto the hard court.”
Hesperia was scheduled to compete in an invitational in Cadillac in August, but MHSAA restrictions canceled any event bigger than a quad meet. Grimard said the Panthers are slated to go to Cadillac for a quad later this month.
Hart has its own expectations, though perhaps not as grand as Hesperia’s. The Pirates, who have struggled in recent seasons, are set to be led by four veteran seniors — Rylee Noggle, Ariana Borrego, Avery Beachum and Cassidy Copenhaver — and a crop of six juniors. The team chemistry, VanSickle said, is first-rate, which she feels might lift the team’s performance up a level as well.
“They all hang out outside of volleyball, too.,” VanSickle said. “A good portion of my team works together all summer, so they have that bond. They’ve been friends and they’ve played volleyball together forever. It’s really hard to keep them apart. I’m like, ‘Wait, space out,’ because they just naturally go together.”
VanSickle has her own motivations to complete the season, as this senior class would mark the first one she has coached all the way through their high school careers.
The Pirates, like everyone, are nervous. VanSickle said after the Aug. 20 announcement that Regions 6 and 8 of the state (the Upper Peninsula and northwestern Lower Peninsula) could start playing volleyball and soccer, she spent a half an hour at the next practice answering her team’s questions about what that meant for the season.
“We keep getting different executive orders and different things from the MHSAA, so they’re full of questions,” VanSickle said. “I try to (say), we’ll get back to that, and let’s just play volleyball.”
To that end, Pirates’ practices vacillate between hard drills and games and scrimmages to keep the team engaged. Maintaining a positive attitude with a group of kids that’s faced unprecedented disappointment the past six months has been vital.
“We try to have fun,” VanSickle said. “We do drills that are hard, then we play a game. We’ve been going hard, so now this is something they enjoy doing, just to keep their mind off it...To just give up would not be an option. Even though everything is unknown, staying positive and doing the best we can is kind of my saying. It’s not a good situation, but you have to make the best of it and be positive out of the whole thing.”
Grimard said her team is “losing faith” a season will occur, but still they gather in hopes that things turn around. Hundreds of sports programs around the state are doing the same, even as the decision to play remains frustratingly, achingly, out of their hands.
“I’m trying not to get too negative because it’s what we’ve got,” Grimard said. “I hope we get a season...They’re ready.”