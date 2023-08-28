HART — The Ludington boys soccer defeated Hart, 5-0, in the West Michigan Conference opener for both teams on Monday at the Hart Soccer Field.
The Orioles got goals from Aiden Malburg when found the back of the net off an Utlan Ryan assist. Parker Wendt scored two goals in the second half. Nathan Pearson and Evan Erdman also had goals for the Orioles. Gabe Gamez played the first half in net and didn’t face a shot
For Hart, Miguel Escamilla had eight saves in net. Rivaldo Gonzalez and Adrian Belmares each had a shot on goal.