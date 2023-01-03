We’ve all crossed the finish line into 2023 and there’s plenty to look forward to when it comes to high school sports in Oceana County. Basketball, wrestling and competitive cheer teams are in the midst of their seasons and we’ve still got a few months before Spring sports appear on our radar.
With hope for the future, let’s not let the past go unnoticed. 2022 was a spectacular year for several programs along the lakeshore. Records were set, milestones were reached and trophies were hoisted; so let’s take a look back at the biggest headlines from the past 12 months.
1. West Michigan
Conference (WMC) shakes it up with
addition of divisions, more schools
This one may not have technically been a headline for 2022, as the WMC had plans to invite six more schools and split their conference into two divisions at the start of 2021. Those plans finally came to fruition when fall sports kicked off this year though and provided what I felt was a more balanced level of competition.
Football and cross country teams in Oceana County really only had to worry about the newly formed Rivers Division, as Hart, Shelby and new addition Hesperia were all slotted in that half of the conference. Joining them were Holton, North Muskegon, Ravenna and Mason County Central. Familiar teams like Whitehall, Montague and Oakridge were still in the WMC, but moved to the Lakes Division with Manistee, Ludington, Orchard View and Fremont.
The split saw several football programs take a leap in success with Hart (6-3) leading the way. Shelby’s 2-7 record doesn’t scream success to those who look at just the standings, but it was a major leap for head coach Phil Fortier’s Tigers after years of being bullied without any wins. Hesperia (2-7) equaled Shelby’s output, which gave them one more win than they had last year. That’s improvement for the Panthers under new lead man Tyler Fehler and not a bad showing after moving over from the Central States Activities Association.
Boys soccer served as the guinea pig for the division-less sports. That is, some sports would welcome the new six-team addition without benefiting from a move into two separate divisions. That move baffled me a bit and seemed unfair to expect teams like Shelby and Hart to continue recent success into an exponentially tougher conference. I wasn’t alone in that thought as a good amount of coaches I encountered echoed my concern. Hart’s Joe Gilbert was particularly unhappy with the move.
“I think this is the dumbest thing ever,” Gilbert said to me after a game against Montague. “Making the conference this big and adding two Division II opponents is annoying for me as a coach. I’m trying to build a program where I had to set dynamite to the foundation and having to play with these larger schools who have greater opportunities than we do in Oceana County is frustrating.”
Luckily for Gilbert and his Pirates, they had no problem competing, particularly in the postseason. After posting 13 wins, the most by a Hart team in 10 years, the Pirates found themselves in the District Finals on their home field. They fell to Manistee, but certainly made enough noise in the conference to prove they belonged.
With the realigned WMC in its inaugural run, there are surely positives and negatives depending on which program you ask. This is the new norm for the foreseeable future however and all-in-all it seems to have leveled the playing fields.
2. Hayes puts up 40 points as Shelby boys basketball defeats Hart
Everyone in the gym knew senior Joseph Hayes was a centerpiece of Shelby’s game plan when the Tigers took on Hart last year, but that didn’t mean anyone could stop him.
Hayes had a career night against rival Hart, going for 40 points, and his team needed just about all of them, as the Tigers held off a furious Hart rally to win a thrilling 63-55 battle.
Shelby led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter, 46-28, as Hayes poured in 24 first-half points. From there, though, the Pirates unleashed a tremendous comeback, outscoring Shelby 23-5 to tie the game at 51.
“What lead? I didn’t see any lead,” Shelby coach Rick Zoulek quipped with a chuckle. “It dissipated in a hurry. We just kind of let down offensively more than anything. Defensively we still played pretty tough, but they started making some threes. When they make threes and you don’t answer any of those, instead of us being (up) 12 or 14, all of a sudden it’s back to seven or six. They’ve got all the momentum.”
The big game for Hayes was just the best in a line of dominant performances that saw him average 23 points per game as a senior last year.
3. Pirates softball claims second straight District title
After winning their first softball district title in school history in 2021, Hart softball was determined to continue its reign by winning a second title in as many years when they defeated Mason County Central in the semifinals, 18-8 and then Manistee, 15-4 in Scottville.
“The last couple of weeks we have been playing really well. Our seniors have stepped up. This group has really come together… It is energy all the time. They are having fun and when you’re having fun, good things happen,” said Hart coach Rocky Smith.
Hart exploded for hits and runs, adding five runs in innings four and five, ending the semifinal with 13 hits and the win with a final score of 18-8 for a mercy-shortened five inning game.
Gabby Quijas started the game on the mound and was relieved by Finley Kistler, who picked up the win.
4. Pentwater softball shocks Holton to grab District title
Even Pentwater’s own softball team might have been wondering when the other shoe would drop early in last year’s district title game against third-ranked Holton, a program with banners galore hanging in its outfield celebrating successes of the past decade.
But when eighth-grader Charlie Swanger chopped a ground-ball single through the infield, scoring Marissa Sayles and putting the Falcons ahead by two in the fourth inning, that wonder began shifting into belief. Pentwater rode that belief to a stunning 4-0 victory over the Red Devils, bringing home an improbable MHSAA Division 4 district crown.
“You sit there and unfortunately, you think, when might it go bad?” Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. “You always play that (game)...(But) every inning we shut them down amped the girls up that much more. It just boosted their confidence.”
That star pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney would be on her best form against Holton was not surprising; she had shown a repeated ability to step up to the biggest stages. What was a bit more surprising was just how incredible Kenney’s best form looked. She took a perfect game into the sixth inning, allowed only two hits and one walk, struck out 18, and never let a runner reach third base. Only one ball got out of the infield against her.
“Mikaylyn was phenomenal,” Rossiter said. “They couldn’t touch her… I can’t say enough about the kid. She’s phenomenal. The amount of work she put in, it shows.”
A huge factor, all involved said, was that the team believed even coming into the game, despite the long odds it seemed to face. Atmosphere in the dugout picked up quickly when it became clear how good Kenney was looking. It helped that the Falcons pushed the first run across early, in the third inning, on a sacrifice fly by Haidyn Adams.
“We had good energy in the dugout,” Kenney said. “Everyone was up. There was never a time where anyone was down...That was phenomenal to see.”
The fourth, though, was the pivotal inning. Sayles lashed a double with one out, then Maren Martinsen hustled to reach on an error. Holton pitcher Ryann Robins regrouped to get a strikeout, but with two down and two on, Swanger got the biggest hit of her life.
“I haven’t had the best hitting season, but I was definitely super happy I was able to do that,” Swanger said, emotions pouring out of her. “I really owe it to this entire team for being there even when I haven’t done the best at everything.”
5. Hart girls track team runs away with state title
Winning had become a habit for Hart’s girls runners, but it hadn’t gotten old, as shown by the Pirates’ exuberant reactions after the official announcement came down that they’d won Saturday’s Division 3 state track finals in Kent City.
Not only did Hart win its second track title in five years — they tied with St. Charles in 2018 — it wasn’t close. The Pirates racked up 63 points, 24 more than runner-up Pewamo-Westphalia. That was equal to the distance between P-W and the three teams that tied for 16th.
The Pirates had 12 entrants in the state meet, and 10 of them medaled. The biggest highlight was the 3,200-meter relay, in which Hart continued to bludgeon the competition, winning the event for the fourth time in the last five state finals and doing so by a 14-second margin. This time, the Pirate winners were Alyson Enns, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Audrey Enns and Jessica Jazwinski, posting a time of 9:30.2.
Hart’s girls narrowly missed a second event title in the 400-meter relay. The team of Aspen Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan, Kendall Williamson and Addi Hovey ran a terrific race and placed second, as West Michigan Conference foe Montague nipped them at the line by just 0.12 seconds. The team’s time was 50.36.
The Pirates’ performances in events beyond their usual forte of distance running were a huge factor all season for them, and were again in the title win. Hovey, a freshman, also took a second-place by herself, putting forth a great effort in high jump to post a mark of 5-4, just one inch shy of the winning height by Lawton’s Heidi Newhouse.
In addition to teaming up for big relay points, Enns and Jazwinski also racked up points in individual distance running. Jazwinski, who had a terrific freshman season, finished third and Enns fourth in the 800, with respective times of 2:16.4 and 2:17.8. In the 1,600, Enns was second and Jazwinski fourth. Enns put on a remarkable late surge and notched a time of 4:56.7, her first time ever breaking five minutes in competition, and clearly put everything into it, as she was helped from the finish area by teammates and siblings afterward. Jazwinski’s time was 4:58.1.
Jazwinski also starred in the 3,200, taking second with a time of 10:48.1. Alyson Enns, who almost certainly would’ve vied for the top spot if she hadn’t been injured early in the season, ran her season best time of 11:14.3 to place sixth.
Also scoring points for Hart was the 1,600 relay team of Williamson, Boutell, VanderLaan and Audrey Enns, who placed seventh with a time of 4:16.4. The 800 team of Boutell, Savanna Owens, Williamson and Hovey was 10th (1:50.1) and Boutell took 13th place in the long jump (15-0.75).
6. Hart football continues ascension with Tanis at the helm
Just three years ago, Hart football was less than productive at 1-6 and that’s putting it nicely. The Pirates were hovering around the bottom of the conference along with Shelby, but things have changed since Joe Tanis took the reins.
Last year, Hart took a jump in Tanis’ initial run with the team, boosting their record to 4-5 but still craving a winning season – something they hadn’t seen since 1997. That vision came to fruition this year as the Pirates finished 6-3 and were one win over Ravenna away from sniffing the postseason.
It’s become glaringly apparent that Tanis cares about his players and the athletes believe in him – their play on the field is a direct reflection of that. Each time Hart won, I was writing up a recap that included some piece of history they had eclipsed that week.
With some returners next year, the Pirates seem primed to continue their success and push for a spot to play meaningful football in late October come fall of 2023.
7. Tigers’ football program flips the script on winless seasons of the past
Shelby has spent the better part of the last 10 years dwelling in the basement of their conference, which wasn’t surprising considering they’d only recorded two wins since 2015. Those teams that had grown accustomed to losing are gone now however and Phil Fortier is hoping the Tigers’ 2-7 finish this year is a sign of things to come.
It took a dramatic finish for Shelby to gain their first win this year – their first win since 2019 – as they had to outlast Hesperia in overtime to accomplish it. That game provided heroics from junior quarterback Lalo Garcia and senior running back Travis Boughan.
The Tigers doubled down on their first win, taking down Holton for a win to cap off Shelby’s homecoming festivities. That two-game win streak marked another piece of history as they enjoyed their first pair of consecutive victories since 2014.
8. Hart boys cross country makes it over the hump with first state title in program history, Pentwater and Shelby boast milestones of their own
Hart cross country has had no shortage of success in recent years, with the girls side shining bright after five-consecutive state titles. Last year, the boys narrowly missed out on their first championship, boasting runner-up honors. This year, they had unfinished business and it was apparent that they wouldn’t be denied again.
The boys took the course at Michigan International Speedway before the girls in November and they made it memorable. Clayton Ackley, Wyatt Dean and Seth Ackley led the way for the Pirates and after finishes from Easton VanderZwaag, Caleb Bitely, Max Stitt and Josef Bromley Hart was able to call themselves state champions.
While Hart’s girls team weren’t able to best the most consecutive state championships mark at six, they did have some impressive individual performances. Jessica Jazwinski became an individual state champion after a first place finish and Alyson Enns followed behind in fourth to be named All-State.
Hart wasn’t the only team to qualify for state in Oceana County. Pentwater’s boys team made it in as well, becoming the first Falcons’ boys team to qualify since 1999. While they didn’t have any All-State honors, the team performed well.
Shelby didn’t send a full team to the state meet, but Emma Soelberg made the trip alone and I’m sure she’s glad she did. Soelberg finished in 30th, narrowly coming away with an All-State title.
9. Shelby volleyball reaches new heights behind leadership of Gauthier, Weirich and Horton
A miraculous season for Shelby’s volleyball program came to an end in the state quarterfinals as the Tigers took a 3-2 loss against Kalamazoo Christian despite a herculean comeback attempt.
After falling to NorthPointe Christian last year in the Regional tournament, Shelby bounced back this year and nearly found themselves sniffing around a state championship. A big part of that was the play of sophomore Navea Gauthier, who recorded her 1000th career kill this season.
“No kid can do what she (Gautier) does,” Shelby head coach Tom Weirich said. “She makes wild stuff look easy when it’s not. To go from being our best player last year as a freshman, to our most improved player as a sophomore this year, it’s ridiculous.”
Pairing with Gauthier was coach’s daughter Morgan Weirich, a senior libero who was vital in providing digs and assists. Speaking of assists, Audrey Horton recorded her 1000th career assist as well.
Shelby closed out their year with an impressive run that saw them claim the title of West Michigan Conference champs, District champs and Regional champs. The message of their coach is clear however: this isn’t the end.
With Horton and Gauthier both back next year, Shelby volleyball still has plenty to look forward to.
“We’re going to be here next year. We know what it feels like and we’ll be back,” Tom Weirich said.
10. Jazwinski caps historic sophomore year with All-American honors
Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski added yet another achievement to the long list of accomplishments during her high school career when she became an All-American.
Still competing into December of 2022, Jazwinski placed fourth at the CHAMPS Midwest Regional Qualifier which advanced her to the national finals held in San Diego, Calif.
Placing 11th overall, Jazwinski (17:43.4) was fifth among sophomore competitors and second among midwest qualifiers. On top of that, Jazwinski was the top runner from the state of Michigan, leaving no doubt that the top runner in the state resides in Oceana County.
Jazwinski’s All-American status came after she won an individual state title, recorded an undefeated regular season and placed first at the MITCA Michigan Meet of Champions in 2022 as a member of the Hart cross country team.
The CHAMPS Midwest Regional Qualifier is the equivalent of the Super Bowl for high school cross country runners. To see Jazwinski place that high at such a young age should spell great things for what she can accomplish as she continues to grow and improve.