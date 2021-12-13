HESPERIA — Hesperia wrestling has a new boss this winter, but it's the same as the old boss. Mark Arbogast, who helmed the Panthers' program in 2014-15 before Doug Baird resumed his head-coaching tenure the following year, has succeeded Baird as head coach.
Arbogast was an assistant coach under Baird the past seven seasons and was happy to get the chance to head up the program again. He said Baird will continue to have a role in the program.
"Doug was just ready to step down and make that transition," Arbogast said. "His boys (Connor and Mack, who each wrestled for Baird) are graduated. He still wants to have a part in the program, but he was ready to switch gears and be an assistant, and I said I was ready to take over. It was pretty mutual in the decision-making."
Multiple calls to Baird seeking comment were not returned at press time.
Arbogast said he wanted to continue head coaching after the 2014-15 season, but thought it was the right thing for Hesperia to make way for Baird in 2015. Baird famously was let go after the 2012-13 season under controversial circumstances, leading to a public outcry, a large amount of turnover on the Hesperia school board that made the decision, and ultimately Baird's reinstatement for the 2015-16 season.
Baird had already led the Panthers to a slew of titles, including a state championship in 2008 and a runner-up finish in 2013, in his first tenure, and had success in his second go-round as well, winning three district championships and one regional title while coaching his sons.
Arbogast is a Hesperia lifer. He joked that when people ask him how long he's been with Hesperia schools, he answers, "38 years". He's from the area and only left to attend college before returning as a teacher. He said he plans to continue working at Hesperia in the long term. He has a six-year-old son, so there's a chance that like Baird, he could coach his son on the varsity someday.
"Some of the kids I have now that are seniors, I had them in kindergarten, so for me it's a lot of fun, because I get to see them grow up all the time, and they know me from when they're really young," Arbogast said. "I think it's a pretty cool dynamic, and it's been really good so far."
Numbers are up, with Arbogast reporting 21 wrestlers are on the team. The Panthers were able to fill all the weight classes in their first meet of the season, which hasn't always been easy to do in recent years. Enthusiasm seems high.
"The attitude of the guys has been really positive," Arbogast said. "They've been working very hard. We've just been focusing on getting better each day, and their attitudes have been just wonderful.
"I believe in the community and the program, and I just want to keep Hesperia wrestling on track."