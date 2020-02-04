SCOTTVILLE — Hart was never able to get going Tuesday on either end of the court, losing a 65-26 decision at Mason County Central.

The Pirates (4-10, 0-9 West Michigan Conference) fell behind 16-4 after the first quarter, and the Spartans controlled action the rest of the way.

Zach Bitely scored seven points to lead Hart.

HART (26) Bitely 3 0-0 7, H. Tubbs 1 2-2 5, M. Tubbs 2 0-0 4, Gamble 2 0-0 4, Mesler 2 0-0 4, McCulley 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-2 26.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (65) Chye 3 0-0 8, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Draper 2 0-0 5, Nichols 0 0-3 0, Scott 1 0-0 2, Simpson 2 0-0 5, M. Strejcek 4 0-0 8, Peterson 1 1-4 4, Kimes 0 2-2 2, Carrier 9 7-8 26, Q. Strejcek 1 0-0 2.

Hart.............. 4 9 11 2 — 26

Mason Co....16 17 13 18 — 65

Three point goals — Hart 2 (Bitely, H. Tubbs), Mason Co. Central 7 (Chye 2, Wagner, Draper, Simpson, Carrier). Total fouls — Hart 15, Mason Co. Central 10. JV score —Mason Co. Central 51, Hart 43.