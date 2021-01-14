The MHSAA announced Thursday that it's revised the tournament schedule for most winter sports after the statewide 'pause' was extended through Jan. 31 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The new schedule is, of course, contingent on the pause not being extended past Jan. 31.
Most notably, boys and girls basketball tournaments will be moved back exactly two weeks from their previous spots on the calendar. The tournaments will still be held concurrently, as previously scheduled. The district tournaments will be held the week of March 22-28, with regional tournaments the following week and the final three rounds the week after that. Girls finals are set for April 9, with the boys playing the following day.
All other team tournaments will be completed in March; the only other event in April will be the individual wrestling finals on April 2-3. Wrestling districts (team and individual) will be held from March 15-20, with regionals the week after and team finals the next week, on March 31. Competitive cheer and hockey will follow similar schedules, with finals in both those sports on March 27.
Hockey may begin competition on Feb. 1, basketball on Feb. 4, and wrestling and cheer on Feb. 8.
The MHSAA also said that spring sports dates will not be moved. Practices remain on course to begin March 15. Some overlap between winter and spring sports is inevitable under this schedule, the MHSAA said, but the majority of teams in the state will complete their seasons before the first spring competition.