The MHSAA announced last Tuesday, March 2, that it will revise the state wrestling tournaments this year as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. It also announced that Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, which normally hosts the team finals, will host both the team and individual finals this year; the individual finals are normally at Ford Field in Detroit.
Competition at the district and regional levels will be held as normal; the rapid testing program in place for wrestling allows for those to be staged without interruption. It's at the finals level where the changes will be seen.
Team finals, which are generally held over two days, will instead all be held in one day - Tuesday, March 30. The Wings Event Center has two available areas - the traditional 'arena' area and a 'valley' area - that will host matches for the event. Divisions 2 and 4 will wrestle in the 'arena' area for the quarterfinals and semifinals, and Divisions 1 and 3 will wrestle in the 'valley' area for those rounds. The team championship matches will all be staged in the arena.
The individual wrestling finals will be held over two days, but with each division completing its finals all in one day. Divisions 2 and 3 will compete Friday, April 2, with Divisions 1 and 4 wrestling Saturday, April 3. As determined by random draw, Divisions 1 and 3 will compete in the 'arena' area all day on their assigned dates, and Divisions 2 and 4 will wrestle in the 'valley' area.
Spectator limits at the finals will be determined in accordance with state health department guidelines, and no more than one specator per wrestler will be admitted.