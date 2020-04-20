The MHSAA announced Monday that enrollment classifications and sports divisions have been determined for the 2020-21 school year.
The 2019-20 year, of course, was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the hope is that things will be able to proceed as scheduled beginning this fall.
The biggest change in MHSAA dealings for the 2020-21 year is that football divisions are now determined prior to the season. Since teams no longer automatically qualify for the playoffs by win total - the state is switching to a Michigan Power Ratings system based largely on strength of schedule - divisions will no longer be determined only by the schools who reach the postseason.
Hart and Shelby each will be in Division 6 for the 2020 football season, with Hesperia in Division 7. The Panthers are in a co-op arrangement with Walkerville for football.
Besides the change to football, three county teams will see a change to their postseason alignments this year.
Hart wrestling, which has bounced between Divisions 3 and 4 in recent years, will be back in D-3 next year after winning a regional championship last season in D-4.
The other two teams making a change are both soccer squads. In girls soccer, Hart will move back up to Division 3. The Pirates were slated to be in D-4 this spring prior to the spring sports season being canceled. Meanwhile, Walkerville soccer goes back to Division 4 this year. Due to the Wildcats' co-op arrangement with Hesperia, they were in D-3 last fall.