The MHSAA announced Friday the modified football playoff format it will use for the 2020 season, in which every 11-player football team will make the playoffs for the first time.
The postseason will consist of three district rounds, rather than the usual two, leading into the usual regionals, semifinals and finals. The semis and finals in each division will be held at neutral sites to be determined, while playoff point averages will determine the host schools in the district and regional rounds.
All 507 11-player teams will compete in the playoffs in a 512-team bracket; five teams are scheduled to receive first-round byes. The divisions, which were already set to be predetermined by enrollment this year, will be divided into pre-arranged eight-school districts based on geography. Districts will be seeded 1-8 based on playoff point averages. (District and regional assignments are available for viewing on the Web at https://www.mhsaa.com/portals/0/documents/FB/2020/2020%20Districts%2009-25-2020.pdf.)