Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made no announcements at her media availability Wednesday regarding fall sports in the state, but said decisions will be made in the coming days.
The MHSAA has been awaiting a decision from Whitmer regarding her executive orders' application to high school sports since Aug. 20, when it announced that schools in counties that are in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan could begin hosting events in volleyball, soccer and swimming and diving, but only those counties. That left out all the schools in the White Lake and Oceana areas, which like most of the state remain in Phase 4.
The football season was moved from the fall to the spring earlier in August, although various reports have implied in recent days that the MHSAA might revisit that move if it gets the go-ahead from the governor's office.
MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl released a statement following Gov. Whitmer's press conference that read, "“The MHSAA has been in constant contact with the Governor’s office seeking answers and direction for fall sports under EO 160 since that order was issued, expressing the urgency for these decisions on behalf of our member school students, staff and families. This direct communication will continue and we will take Governor Whitmer at her word today that decisions will be made and shared with everyone very soon. We will have no other comment or media availability until the Governor addresses these athletic questions.”