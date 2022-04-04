Hart and Shelby will both change enrollment classes for the 2022-23 school year, the MHSAA announced Mar. 28. Also, Hart's basketball teams will be in different divisions for the next school year.
Hart moves up from Class C to Class B next school year, the first time since 1967 that the Pirates will be in Class B. Shelby, which has gone back and forth from Class C to Class B a few times over the past 15 years, will return to Class C next school year after being in Class B the past two.
Classifications for the upcoming school year are based on a second semester count date, which for MHSAA purposes was Feb. 9. The enrollment figure submitted for athletic classification purposes may be different from the count submitted for school aid purposes, as it does not include students ineligible for athletic competition because they reached their 19th birthday prior to September 1 of the current school year and will not include alternative education students if none are allowed athletic eligibility by the local school district.
Enrollment classifications no longer have direct effect on the postseasons in any MHSAA sport; basketball and volleyball were the last two sports that did but switched to division-based postseasons in the 2018-19 school year. Classifications do, however, affect team MPR scores, which determine the seeds in seeded sports. All sports’ tournaments are conducted with schools assigned to equal or nearly equal divisions, with lines dependent on how many schools participate in those respective sports.
That's where Hart's basketball switch comes in. The Pirate boys will compete in Division 2 and with an enrollment count of 408, will be tied with Adrian Madison as the smallest school in the division. However, Hart's girls will remain in Division 3. This is due to the Division 2-3 enrollment cutoff being several students higher in girls basketball than in boys basketball; not all MHSAA schools field teams in both.
Another division change of interest in Oceana County involves cross-country. Western Michigan Christian, which won the Division 4 girls state championship last fall, moves up to Division 3 next year and will compete against Hart, which has won the past five titles in D-3.
Effective with the 2022-23 school year, schools with 814 or more students are in Class A. The enrollment limits for Class B are 388-813, Class C is 183-387, and schools with enrollments of 182 and fewer are Class D. The break between Classes A and B decreased 21 students from 2021-22, the break between Classes B and C decreased 11 students, and the break between Classes C and D is six students fewer than for the 2021-22 school year.
To determine traditional classifications, after all counts are submitted, tournament-qualified member schools are ranked according to enrollment and then split as closely into quarters as possible. For 2022-23, there are 187 member schools in Class A and Class C and 188 member schools in Class B and Class D.