The MHSAA announced Thursday morning that fan access to coming state tournament events will be restricted as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Attendance at all coming events will be restricted to parents, legal guardians and essential personnel. (The two exceptions are the boys swimming and diving finals this weekend and Saturday's individual girls gymnastics finals on Saturday; due to the larger number of participants in those events, no spectators will be permitted at all.) Ticket prices will be waived for those attendees.
The decision comes on the heels of all the major collegiate conferences enacting similar restrictions at their tournaments as of Wednesday night, as well as the NBA and Major League Soccer suspending their seasons after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for the virus.
The changes take affect beginning with tonight's girls basketball regional finals. Full details regarding the remainder of the girls and boys basketball tournaments will be announced Monday.
No bands, cheerleaders, or on-site gatherings outside the arenas will be permitted at any of the affected events.
The MHSAA will continue to offer live streaming of events through its paid subscription service on the MHSAA.TV website.