Spearheaded by another outstanding day of pitching from Mikaylyn Kenney, Pentwater earned its second consecutive tournament title at Saturday's Mason County Eastern Invitational. The Falcons beat Manistee Catholic 11-0 and White Cloud 9-0.
Pentwater scored all five times it batted against the Sabers in its first game of the day, and Kenney dominated in the circle, pitching an abbreviated one-hitter and striking out 12 without a walk. Kenney also got three hits, one of them a triple, and scored three times. Mackenna Hasil and Maren Martinsen each got two hits, and Bailee Hasil drove in two runs.
The Falcons kept it rolling in the title game against White Cloud, putting together three separate three-run innings, including each of the first two frames. Kenney was again brilliant, striking out 15 without a walk in a three-hit shutout. Bailee Hasil got three hits to lead the Falcon bats, driving in two runs. Mandi Sayles had two hits and two RBI and Charlie Swanger drove in two runs.
"Mackenna Hasil stepped up huge for the Falcons, filling in behind the plate and catching two great games," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. "Excellent communication and a balanced offensive attack allowed the Falcons to take home two wins today."