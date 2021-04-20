BRETHREN — Pentwater defeated Brethren in a West Michigan D League doubleheader Monday, winning by scores of 6-0 and 13-5.
Mikaylyn Kenney pitched a no-hitter for the Falcons in the opening game, with 12 of the 18 outs coming by strikeout. Bailee Hasil had two hits in the win.
The Falcons finished the sweep in dramatic fashion, scoring 11 times in the fifth inning of the second game to erase a 5-2 deficit. Hasil again led the offensive explosion with three hits, two of them doubles. Kenney, Mackenna Hasil and Marissa Sayles each had two hits. Kenney pitched the game, striking out 14 batters.
Making Kenney's performance even more impressive, said coach Steve Rossiter, was that she did not walk anyone in either game.
"Shout out to Crysta Cluchey who caught two great games behind the plate," Rossiter said.