MANISTEE — Pentwater finished up regular-season play Friday with a sweep of West Michigan D League foe Manistee Catholic. The Falcons won games 7-0 and 15-2, earning a tie for second place in the conference.
The Falcons' Mikaylyn Kenney pitched a dominating no-hitter in game one of the doubleheader, striking out 16 batters without a walk.
Pentwater (14-3, 11-3 WMD) led only 3-0 after five innings of game one before adding four insurance runs in the final inning. Crysta Cluchey had three hits and two RBI in the win.
In game two, Pentwater again was in a tight game early, leading 2-1 going into the third. However, the Falcons came alive from there, scoring four runs in the third and nine in the fourth to put things away by mercy rule. Kenney was dominating again in the circle, striking out 11 in five innings and allowing only two hits and two hit-by-pitches. She also smacked a home run in the victory. Bailee Hasil and Mandi Sayles each had two hits.