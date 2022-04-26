Pentwater star Mikaylyn Kenney added two more no-hitters to her ledger Monday as her Falcons downed Bear Lake 9-0 and 14-0.
Game one lasted the regulation six innings, and Kenney struck out 16 in her no-hitter. Kenney also got three extra-base hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs. Bailee Hasil doubled, and Mandi Sayles drove in two runs.
The nightcap was played in near-freezing temperatures, and the Falcons (4-2, 2-2 West Michigan D League) relied on 20 Bear Lake walks to cruise to the win, getting only three hits. Mackenna Hasil had two of those hits and drove in three runs. Kenney's second no-hitter of the day included 10 strikeouts and a sparkling defensive play in center field by Maren Martinsen that saved an extra-base hit.